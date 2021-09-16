Sensex, Nifty Extend Record-Breaking Run; ITC, Bharat Petroleum Top Gainers

The Indian equity benchmarks extended their record -breaking streak to second straight session on Thursday ahead of weekly index futures and options expiry led by gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Sensex rose as much as 185 points to hit record high of 58,907.78 and Nifty 50 index touched an all-time high of 17,576.90. Meanwhile, Asian shares gave up early gains to fall again on Thursday, weighed by declines in China and Hong Kong, even after a strong lead-in from Wall Street which had also pushed the dollar to the lower end of its recent range.

As of 9:23 am, the Sensex was up 114 points at 58,838 and Nifty advanced 42 points to 17,562.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.45 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei, shed 0.47 per cent, after hitting 31-year high it hit on Monday.

Back home, buying was visible across the board twelve of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty FMCG index's 1.6 per cent gain. Nifty Private Bank, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, Realty, PSU Bank, Metal, Auto and Bank indices also rose between 0.5-1 per cent.

On the other hand, IT, Media and Pharma indices were trading lower.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.5 per cent.

ITC was the top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 7 per cent to Rs 232. IndusInd Bank gained 4 per cent after the government relief measures to the telecom sector on Wednesday. IndusInd Bank has sizeable amount or exposure to Vodafone Idea which is likely to benefit from government's measures.

Bharat Petroleum, Tata Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Power Grid, UPL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, NTPC, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Divi's Labs, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Titan, Bajaj Finance and TCS were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,745 shares were advancing while 918 were declining on the BSE.