Sensex, Nifty Gain For Third Day In A Row; Metal Shares Shine

The Indian equity benchmarks logged in third straight day of gains led by strong buying interest in metal shares, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and ITC despite domestic coronavirus cases clocking another record daily rise. The benchmarks staged a gap up opening wherein the Sensex rose as much as 468 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 14,863.05.

The Sensex ended 257 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 49,206 and Nifty 50 index advanced 98 points to close at 14,823.

Flushed with liquidity, the stock market looked past a record daily rise in domestic coronavirus cases of 414,188 which took the total tally to 21.49 million. Several states have entered lockdowns to curb the spread, which has led economists to cut growth expectations for Asia's third-largest economy.