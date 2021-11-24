Sensex, Nifty Flat; Reliance Infosys Fall, TCS, HDFC Bank Gain

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading on a flat note on Wednesday as gains in HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro were offset with losses in Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The Sensex traded in a band of around 300 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,561 and low of 17,485 amid mixed global cues. Share markets were jittery in early Asia on Wednesday as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.24 per cent, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock price index fell 1.13 per cent, as it returned from holiday and caught up with global falls the day before.

As of 9:25 am, the Sensex was up 67 points at 58,731 and Nifty advanced 37 points to 17,540.