Sensex, Nifty Flat; Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Outperform

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading flat in opening deals on Monday as gains in ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries, after both the companies reported better than expected September quarter earnings over the weekend, were offset with losses in HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys and ITC. The 30-share BSE benchmark - Sensex was up 69 points at 60,890 and Nifty 50 index fell 16 points to 18,098 by 9:23 am.

In the Nifty 50 basket of shares, 36 were declining while 14 were advancing.

Asian shares started steady on Monday ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while the dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies.

HSBC and Facebook will both publish quarterly results on Monday, in Asian trading and late U.S. hours respectively.

Later in the week will be the turn of other benchmark heavyweights including tech giants Microsoft , Apple and Alphabet, and European and Asian financial behemoths from Deutsche Bank and Lloyds to China Construction Bank and Nomura.

On Monday morning, the regional benchmark was flat with a 0.5 per cent gain in Australia balanced by a 0.6 per cent fall in Korea.

Japan's Nikkei lost 1 per cent and U.S. S&P 500 futures shed 0.18 per cent.

Asian shares have largely lagged their U.S. and European counterparts in recent months mainly due to regulatory ructions and fears of slowing growth in China.