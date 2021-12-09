Sensex, Nifty Flat; IT Shares Witness Profit Booking

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading on a flat note on Thursday ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts. Some sectors in market were witnessing selling pressure on account of profit-booking after strong up move in the last two sessions, analysts said. Gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and Asian Paints were offset with losses in HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki and State Bank of India.

As of 9:25 am, the Sensex was up 3 points at 58,653 and Nifty 50 index was up 2 points at 17,472.