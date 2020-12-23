Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By Information Technology Shares

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended gains in noon deals led by gains in information technology heavyweights like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. Heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ITC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance also added to the gains. The benchmarks opened higher and extended gains in noon trading on the back of a broad-based buying interest. The Sensex rose as much as 336 points to hit an intraday high of 46,342.34 and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 13,566.10.

As of 1:02 pm, the Sensex was up 285 points at 46,292 and Nifty 50 index advanced 87 points to 13,553.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Realty index's over 3 per cent gain. Nifty IT, Auto, Media, PSU Bank, Realty and Metal indexes also rose between 1-2 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose around 2 per cent.

Wipro was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 5 per cent to Rs 382 after the company bagged a strategic digital and IT partnership deal from METRO AG, a leading global wholesale company that is redefining the food service distribution industry. The estimated deal value for the duration of the first 5 years is about $700 million, Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Infosys climbed 2.3 per cent to hit record high of Rs 1,248.45 after the company announced strategic partnership with Daimler to drive hybrid cloud powered innovation and IT infrastructure transformation in the automotive sector.

Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto also rose between 1-3 per cent.

On the flipside, Divi's Labs, ONGC, Titan, NTPC, Britannia Industries, HDFC, Eicher Motors and HDFC Life were among the laggards in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2.093 shares were trading higher while 684 were declining on the BSE.