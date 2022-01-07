Sensex, Nifty Erase All Early Gains, Slip Into Red

On BSE, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and L&T attracted the most losses.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Friday slipped into red during afternoon deals, erasing all gains recorded in the early trading session. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell more than 700 points to hit an intraday low of 59,401.44.

As of 12:59 pm, Sensex was down 107 points or 0.18 per cent at 59,495; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 11 points pr 0.06 per cent lower to 17,735.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading slightly higher as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.14 per cent and small-cap shares were up 0.17 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Bajaj Finserv was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 1.57 per cent to Rs 17,705. Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC and L&T were also among the laggards.

On the flipside, Grasim, ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,964 shares were advancing while 1,365 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and L&T attracted the most losses with their shares falling as much as 1.65 per cent in afternoon trade.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the gainers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had slumped 621.31 points or 1.03 per cent to finish at 59,601.84 on Thursday; while the broader NSE Nifty had plunged 179.35 points or 1 per cent to settle at 17,745.90.