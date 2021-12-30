Sensex, Nifty End Lower On F&O Expiry; Reliance, Bajaj Auto Among Top Drags

The Indian equity benchmarks settled lower on Thursday, December 30 amid volatile trading on the F&O expiry day, along with the expiry of derivates and dragged by industry heavyweights such as Reliance, Bajaj Auto.

At 3:30 pm, the Sensex was up 79.45 points or 0.14 per cent at 57,885.94, while the Nifty 50 rose 16.65 points or 0.10 per cent to 17,230.

NTPC, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, and Cipla were the top gainers. On the flipside, heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were the top laggards on the NSE.