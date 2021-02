The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower in opening deals on Wednesday weighed down by weakness in banking and financial services heavyweights like HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Sensex fell as much as 215 points and Nifty 50 index hit an intraday low of 15,255.

As of 9:21 am, the Sensex was down 168 points at 51,871 and Nifty declined 56 points to 15,257.