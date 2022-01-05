Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower; Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech Among Top Drags

The overall market breadth was flat as 1,427 shares were advancing while 1,419 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday edged lower in a highly volatile trading session. Asian stocks slipped following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen.

Back home, as of 9:36 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was down 78 points or 0.13 per cent at 59,778 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 19 points or 0.11 per cent lower to 17,786.

Mid- and small-cap shares were weak as Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.31 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.61 per cent lower.

On the stock-specific front, HCL Tech was the top Nifty laggard as the stock dived 1.55 per cent to Rs 1,312.75. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro and Reliance Industries were also among the losers.

On the flipside, Bajaj Finance, IOC, UltraTech Cements, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was flat as 1,427 shares were advancing while 1,419 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys, TCS and IndusInd Bank attracted the most losses with their shares falling as much as 2.20 per cent in early trade.

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 673 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 59,856 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 180 points or 1.02 per cent higher at 17,805.