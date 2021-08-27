Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower; Infosys, ICICI Bank Among Top Losers

The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Friday mirroring mixed trend in other Asian markets as investors globally turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Sensex fell as much as 126 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 16,608.20. Meanwhile, the downside was capped as index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were witnessing buying interest.

As of 9:27 am, the Sensex was down 45 points at 55,904 and Nifty 50 index slipped 5 points to 16,632.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.46 per cent.

Overnight, on Wall Street, all three major indexes closed lower, with stocks in consumer discretionary, technology, financials and consumer staples among the biggest losers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.54 per cent to 35,213.12, the S&P 500 lost 0.58 per cent to 4,469.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64 per cent to 14,945.81.

Back home, eight of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Bank index's 0.3 per cent decline.