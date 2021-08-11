Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Metal Shares Outperform

The Indian equity benchmarks edged higher on Wednesday mirroring sideways movement in other Asian markets. Asian shares traded sideways on fears about the spread of the coronavirus despite a record close on Wall Street. The dollar index rose to its highest since mid-July, gaining against the yen, while the euro neared year-to date lows against the greenback. Gains in domestic equity markets were paced by buying interest in metal, state-run banking and auto shares. The Sensex rose as much as 204 points and Nifty 50 index touched high of 16,338.75.

As of 9:24 am, the Sensex was up 30 points at 54,585 and Nifty 50 index advanced 23 points to 16,302.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.08 per cent in Asian trading, with Chinese bluechips down 0.38 per cent Korea's KOSPI down 0.37 per cent.

Back home, 10 of fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Pharma index's 0.85 per cent decline.

Media, IT, Financial Services, Bank, Realty and Consumer Durables indices were also trading on a subdued note.

On the other hand, Nifty Metal index was top sectoral gainer, up 2 per cent.

Broader markets were underperforming their larger peers for second straight session as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.51 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.7 per cent.

Hindalco was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.6 per cent to Rs 442. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, NTPC, Power Grid and HDFC Bank also rose between 0.6-2.85 per cent.

On the flipside, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Shree Cements, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and ITC were among the losers.

Among the individual shares, Zomato rose over 3 per cent despite reporting wider loss of Rs 356 crore in June quarter versus loss of Rs 99.8 crore in the same period last year.