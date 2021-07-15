Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Led By Gains In Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank

The Indian equity benchmarks edged higher on Thursday ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts later in the day amid firm cues from other Asian markets. Asian shares held firm on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. The Sensex rose as much as 140 points and Nifty 50 index was trading firmly above its important psychological level of 15,850.

As of 9:26 am, the Sensex was up 85 points at 53,009 and Nifty 50 index advanced 28 points to 15,882.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street shares were mixed, with S&P ending 0.12 per cent higher and Nasdaq down 0.22 per cent.

Back home, fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Capital Goods index's nearly 2 per cent gain.