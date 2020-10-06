Market Live Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,600 Mark As Financial Stocks Jump

Stock Market Updates: HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest boosts to Sensex

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a positive note, rising for the fourth day in a row, as Asian equities climbed to a two-week peak. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 400.87 points - or 1.03 per cent - to touch 39,374.57 at the strongest level in early deals, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark began the day at 11,615.30, up 111.95 points - or 0.97 per cent - from its previous close. Gains in banking and financial services shares pushed the markets higher.

At 9:36 am, the Sensex traded 306.02 points - or 0.79 per cent - higher at 39,279.72, while the Nifty was up 84.10 points - or 0.73 per cent - at 11,587.45.

HDFC, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, UPL and Asian Paints, trading between 2.22 per cent and 4.43 per cent higher, were the top gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares.

On the other hand, Wipro, Infosys and TCS, down 1.06-1.90 per cent each, were the worst hit among 11 laggards in the index.

HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest boosts to Sensex.

On Monday, the government said it will extend a surcharge on taxes on luxury goods, including cars and tobacco products, beyond 2022, under plans to help states repay loans raised to meet revenue shortfalls in the current fiscal year. The next meeting of the GST Council is slated for October 12.

Shares in other Asian markets rose to their highest levels in two weeks on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for COVID-19 and as prospects for a fresh US stimulus package appeared to brighten.

Mr Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay and said he felt "real good", though one of his doctors cautioned that he may not be out of the woods yet.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71 per cent to a two week-high, led by Hong Kong climbing 0.88 per cent. Japan's Nikkei also added 0.41 per cent.