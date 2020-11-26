Market Live: Sensex Opens Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Above 12,900 As Financials Gain

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 halted a three-day winning run to recede from record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 139.30 points - or 0.32 per cent - higher at 43,967.40 while the Nifty began the day at 12,906.45, up 48.05 points - or 0.37 per cent - from its previous close. Gains in banking, financial services and metal stocks supported the markets, however losses in oil & gas shares limited the upside in early deals.
On Wednesday, the Sensex had ended 694.92 points - or 1.56 per cent - lower at 43,828.10, and the Nifty settled at 12,858.40, down 196.75 points - or 1.51 per cent - from its previous close. Both indices had clocked all-time highs during the session.
However, the markets gave up most of those gains in the first few minutes of trade. At 9:23 am, the Sensex traded 14.25 points - or 0.03 per cent - higher at 43,842.35 while the Nifty was up 8.10 points - or 0.06 per cent - at 12,866.50. selling pressure in IT, energy and select PSU Bank shares weighed on the markets.
The Sensex rose 195.16 points - or 0.45 per cent - to touch 44,023.26 at the strongest level recorded in early deals, and the Nifty climbed to as high as 12,916.75, up 58.35 points - or 0.45 per cent - from its previous close.
The Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange rose 133.3 points - or 1.04 per cent - to touch 12,990.00 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:54 am, the SGX Nifty futures - an indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index - were up 120.30 points - or 0.94 per cent - at 12,977.00.