Market Live: Sensex Opens Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Above 12,900 As Financials Gain

Stock Market: At 8:54 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 120.30 points at 12,977.00

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 halted a three-day winning run to recede from record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 139.30 points - or 0.32 per cent - higher at 43,967.40 while the Nifty began the day at 12,906.45, up 48.05 points - or 0.37 per cent - from its previous close. Gains in banking, financial services and metal stocks supported the markets, however losses in oil & gas shares limited the upside in early deals.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had ended 694.92 points - or 1.56 per cent - lower at 43,828.10, and the Nifty settled at 12,858.40, down 196.75 points - or 1.51 per cent - from its previous close. Both indices had clocked all-time highs during the session.

Here are latest stock market updates:

Nov 26, 2020 09:34 (IST) Realty, Auto, Pharma Shares Rise; IT, PSU Banks Decline

Realty, pharmaceutical, automobile and fast-moving consumer goods shares supported the markets.

Here's how NSE sectors fared at the time:

Nifty Realty: +0.99% Nifty Pharma: +0.70% NIFTY AUTO +0.43% NIFTY FMCG +0.21% NIFTY FIN SERVICE +0.20% NIFTY METAL +0.19% NIFTY MEDIA +0.07% NIFTY BANK +0.02% NIFTY PVT BANK +0.02% NIFTY PSU BANK -0.29% NIFTY IT -0.33%

Nov 26, 2020 09:30 (IST) Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains Amid Losses In IT, Energy Shares

However, the markets gave up most of those gains in the first few minutes of trade. At 9:23 am, the Sensex traded 14.25 points - or 0.03 per cent - higher at 43,842.35 while the Nifty was up 8.10 points - or 0.06 per cent - at 12,866.50. selling pressure in IT, energy and select PSU Bank shares weighed on the markets.

Nov 26, 2020 09:27 (IST) Market LIVE: Sensex Gains Nearly 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 12,900

The Sensex rose 195.16 points - or 0.45 per cent - to touch 44,023.26 at the strongest level recorded in early deals, and the Nifty climbed to as high as 12,916.75, up 58.35 points - or 0.45 per cent - from its previous close.

Nov 26, 2020 09:15 (IST) Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Opens Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Above 12,900

The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 139.30 points - or 0.32 per cent - higher at 43,967.40 while the Nifty began the day at 12,906.45, up 48.05 points - or 0.37 per cent - from its previous close. Gains in banking, financial services and metal stocks supported the markets, however losses in oil & gas shares limited the upside in early deals.



Nov 26, 2020 09:06 (IST) Market LIVE Updates: Global Share Markets Rise On COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism

Equity markets elsewhere in Asia rose on Thursday as investors' optimism on COVID-19 vaccines and the prospects of more political predictability and economic stimulus under the incoming Joe Biden administration in the US overrode a slate of weak data in the world's largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.30 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 0.60 per cent. The E-Mini S&P 500 futures were up 0.20 per cent, indicating a positive start for Wall Street on Thursday. MSCI's broadest gauge of the world's shares covering 49 markets added 0.10 per cent to bring its gains so far this month to 12.7 per cent, on course to make its biggest monthly gain on record.



Nov 26, 2020 09:02 (IST) Trading In Lakshmi Vilas Bank To Be Suspended From Today

Following the Union Cabinet's approval for the amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with the wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS Bank in India, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the bank's share trading will be suspended from November 26. ( Read Full Story