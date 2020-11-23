Market Live: Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points To Record High, Nifty Near 12,950 Amid Broad-Based Gains

Stock Market: Gains across sectors pushed the markets higher

Domestic share markets started Monday's session on a positive note, as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine continue to buoy investor sentiment globally. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 281.92 points - or 0.64 per cent - higher at 44,164.17 while the Nifty began the day at 12,960.30, up 101.25 points - or 0.79 per cent - from its previous close. The 30-scrip index registered a new record high of 44,271.15 in the first few minutes of trade, and the Nifty gauge came close to its recent all-time high of 12,963. Gains across sectors, led by energy, metal, IT and select financial shares, pushed the markets higher.

A broad gauge of Asian shares edged up to record highs on Monday morning amid coronavirus vaccines hopes, but worries over the impact of economic lockdowns and uncertainty over US stimulus capped gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.38 per cent. Trading activity was thin early in the Asian day, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Nikkei futures added 0.16 per cent to 25,785 and Seoul's Kospi was 0.84 per cent higher.

Here are the latest market updates:

Nov 23, 2020 09:38 (IST) Banking Shares Continue Rally

The Nifty Bank - which tracks stocks of 12 major lenders in the country - rose as much as 0.88 per cent to 29,492.30 at the strongest level recorded in morning deals, compared to its previous close of 29,236.00.



Nov 23, 2020 09:32 (IST) Sensex Up Over 200 Points, Nifty Holds 12,900

Top gainers in the 50-scrip benchmark index were:

IndusInd Bank: +3.45% Bajaj Finserv: +2.76% Reliance Industries: +2.11% NTPC: +1.74% Hindalco: +1.69%

Top laggards:

Bharti Airtel: -1.37% Mahindra & Mahindra: -1.10% HDFC: -0.97% Asian Paints: -0.97% Coal India: -0.91%

Bharti Airtel, M&M and HDFC were the worst hit among 14 losers in the index. At 9:27 am, the Sensex traded 210.83 points - or 0.48 per cent - higher at 44,093.08, while the Nifty was up 60.75 points - or 0.47 per cent - at 12,919.80.

Nov 23, 2020 09:28 (IST) Sensex Hits Record High In Early Deals, Nifty Inches From All-Time High

The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed up 388.9 points - or 0.89 per cent - to touch an all-time high of 44,271.15 in early deals, The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 12,962.10, up 103.05 points from its previous close, coming within one point of a record high of 12,963 registered last week.

Nov 23, 2020 09:25 (IST) Sensex Opens 282 Points Higher, Nifty At 12,960 Amid Broad-Based Gains

The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 281.92 points - or 0.64 per cent - higher at 44,164.17 and the Nifty started the day at 12,960.30, up 101.25 points - or 0.79 per cent - from its previous close. Gains across sectors, led by energy, metal, IT and financial stocks, pushed the markets higher.

Nov 23, 2020 09:07 (IST) Airtel Shares In Focus Today

Bharti Airtel shares will be in focus in today's session, after the private sector telecom major said it would acquire a 5.2 per cent stake in solar power company Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 crore. Avaada MHBuldhana is a new company, developing a captive generating solar power plant in Maharashtra which will become operational by March 2021. It is a subsidiary of Avaada Energy. ( Read More On Stocks To Watch Today



Nov 23, 2020 08:57 (IST) Asian Stock Markets Edge Higher To Hit Record Highs

Equity markets elsewhere in Asia moved higher with cautious gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.38 per cent higher. Trading activity was thin in early deals, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei futures added 0.16 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi was up 0.84 per cent.



Nov 23, 2020 08:55 (IST) SGX Nifty Futures Touch 13,000 For First Time

The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's benchmark Nifty 50 index - gained 146.45 points to touch 13,000.50 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:52 am, the SGX Nifty traded 119.75 points- or 0.93 per cent - higher at 12,973.80.