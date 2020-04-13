Sensex Falls Over 500 Points; Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Top Drags

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended losses in afternoon trading as the country looked set to extend the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. A rise in oil prices also weighed on sentiment. The rupee also fell to record low against the dollar. The local unit hit a new low of 76.45 against the dollar amid outflow of funds by foreign investors from debt and equity markets.

As of 1:39 pm, the Sensex dropped 569 points or 1.8 per cent to 30,590 and the Nifty crashed 1.7 per cent or 153 points to 8,959.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the top drags on the Sensex. They collectively wiped out over 400 points from the Sensex.

Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Realty index's 5.5 per cent fall. Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, PSU and Private Bank gauges also fell 2-3.5 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Pharma index was top gainer, up 2.4 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing selling pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 1.7 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.8 per cent.

Bajaj Finance and Zee Entertainment were top Nifty losers, crashing 10 per cent each. Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro and Britannia Industries also fell 3.5-6.6 per cent each.

On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Labs, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Coal India and Shree Cements were among the notable gainers.