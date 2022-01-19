Sensex Falls Over 250 Points, Nifty Trades Below 18,050; Wipro, IndusInd Bank Among Top Drags

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,134 shares were advancing while 1,418 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday started trading in the negative zone taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares struggled as U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh two-year highs and a global technology stock sell-off unsettled investors.

Back home, as of 9:18 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was down 253 points or 0.42 per cent at 60,502 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 77 points or 0.42 per cent lower to 18,037.

Mid- and small-cap shares were weak as Nifty Midcap 100 index plunged 0.76 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.58 per cent lower.

On the stock-specific front, Wipro was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracke 1.40 per cent to Rs 624.45. IndusInd Bank, Shree Cement, HDFC Life and Tech Mahindra were also among the laggards.

On the flipside, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Coal India and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,134 shares were advancing while 1,418 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Wipro, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech attracted the most losses with their shares sliding as much as 1.67 per cent in early trade.

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Reliance Industries and PowerGrid were among the gainers.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex had slumped 554 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 60,755 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 195 points or 1.07 per cent lower at 18,113.