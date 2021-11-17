Sensex, Nifty Recover Partially From Early Losses; Auto Stocks Outperform

The Indian equity benchmarks staged a partial recovery from early losses on Wednesday as selling pressure in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement was offset with buying interest in ITC, Tata Motors, Infosys, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki amid weak cues from global markets. The Sensex fell as much as 293 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 17,906. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.45 per cent edging off Tuesday's near three-week closing high, with declines in most markets, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent.

As of 9:31 am, the Sensex was down 126 points at 60,158 and Nifty 50 index declined 37 points to 17,962.

The greenback was helped by Tuesday data which showed U.S. retail sales rose faster-than-expected in October, potentially encouraging the U.S. Federal Reserve to accelerate the tapering of its asset purchase programme, as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.39 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.76 per cent, supported by the retail sales figures.

Back home, ten of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Realty index's nearly 1 per cent decline. Nifty Oil & Gas, Private Bank, Pharma, Financial Services and Bank indices also fell between 0.4-0.7 per cent.

On the other hand, auto shares were witnessing buying interest for second session in a row on reports that concerns over shortage of semiconductors in international markets may be resolved soon.

FMCG, PSU Bank, Healthcare and Consumer Durable shares were also witnessing a mild buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares trading mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.2 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.3 per cent.

Reliance Industries was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 1.3 per cent to Rs 2,484. HDFC, Cipla, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Divi's Labs and TCS also fell between 0.6-1.2 per cent.

On the flipside, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products, NTPC, Asian Paints, SBI Life, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, ITC and Maruti Suzuki rose between 1-2.7 per cent.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,557 shares were advancing while 1,090 were declining on the BSE.