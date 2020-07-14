Sensex Ends 661 Points Lower As Banking, Auto Shares Drag

The Sensex fell 661 points to close at 36,033 and Nifty 50 index dropped 193 points to settle at 10,610.

Investor sentiment was shaken after COVID-19 cases crossed the 9 lakh-mark as 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. While, 23,727 people have died of the infection, over 5.71 lakh people or 63.02 per cent of the patients have recovered.

Losses in HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC contributed over 400 points towards fall in the Sensex.

All sector gauges, barring the gauge of pharma shares, ended lower led by Nifty Bank index's over 3 per cent fall. Nifty Financial Services, PSU Bank, Private Bank and Metal indexes also fell between 2.5-3.3 per cent each.

All the 12 banking shares in Nifty Bank index ended lower with shares like RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank dropping between 4-8 per cent.

Auto shares also faced intense selling pressure as passenger vehicle sales in the country declined 49.59 per cent last month compared with the corresponding period a year ago, industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesday.

Mid- and small-cap shares also ended lower as the Nifty Midcap 100 declined 1.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped 1.5 per cent.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock plunged 6 per cent to close at Rs 508. Axis Bank, Zee Entertainment, State Bank of India, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Vedanta and Tata Motors also fell between 3-5 per cent.

On the flipside, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the notable gainers.