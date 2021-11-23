LIVE: Latent View Makes Stellar Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of 160%

Saudi Aramco said it will continue to look for investment opportunities in India, days after Reliance Industries Ltd. scrapped a plan to sell a stake in its oil-to-chemicals unit to the Middle Eastern company.

"India offers tremendous growth opportunities over the long term," Aramco said in a statement on Sunday. It will "continue to evaluate new and existing business opportunities with our potential partners."

Aramco had signed a non-binding letter of intent in August 2019 for a potential 20% stake in Reliance's oil-to-chemicals unit valued at about $15 billion. Reliance said the companies would walk away from the deal on Friday.





Source: Bloomberg