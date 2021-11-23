LIVE: Latent View Makes Stellar Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of 160%

Latent View Analytics made a stellar stock market debut on Tuesday the stock opened for trading at Rs 512 against IPO price of Rs 197, marking an upside of 160 per cent. The IPO was subscribed a whopping 326 times. In other business news, the Sensex and Nifty recovered most of their intraday losses on the back of buying interest in metal, auto and state-run banking shares. In the opening deals, Sensex fell over 700 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 17,216.
Here are the latest trending business stories:
Aramco Eyes New Investments In India After Reliance Scraps Deal
Saudi Aramco said it will continue to look for investment opportunities in India, days after Reliance Industries Ltd. scrapped a plan to sell a stake in its oil-to-chemicals unit to the Middle Eastern company.
"India offers tremendous growth opportunities over the long term," Aramco said in a statement on Sunday. It will "continue to evaluate new and existing business opportunities with our potential partners."
Aramco had signed a non-binding letter of intent in August 2019 for a potential 20% stake in Reliance's oil-to-chemicals unit valued at about $15 billion. Reliance said the companies would walk away from the deal on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 19th Straight Day
Fuel prices were kept unchanged for the 19th consecutive day on Tuesday. Earlier on November 4, the government had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record-high levels.
In the national capital, petrol is currently sold for ₹ 103.97; while diesel rate stood at ₹ 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at ₹ 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at ₹ 94.14 per litre.
US Set To Unveil Emergency Oil Release In Bid To Fight High Prices
The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan it hashed out with major Asian energy consumers to lower energy prices, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said.
The move is designed to tame soaring energy prices after the OPEC producer group and its allies rebuffed repeated requests from Washington and other consumer nations to pump more quickly to match rising demand.
Oil Slips On Plans To Tap Emergency Crude Reserves
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on growing talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices despite the threat of demand faltering as COVID-19 cases flare up in Europe.
The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan it hashed out with major Asian energy consumers to lower energy prices, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said.
MobiKwik, Smaller Rival Of Paytm, May Defer IPO: Report
Digital payments firm MobiKwik could delay its initial public offering (IPO) by two to three months and could even push it to the next financial year as it struggles to get foreign institutional backers at the right valuation, the Economic Times newspaper said on Tuesday.
The report comes days after larger rival Paytm's dismal market debut that saw its shares tumble more than 27 per cent, raising questions about upcoming offerings in India's until-now red hot IPO market.
Latent View Analytics Makes Stellar Market Debut
Shares of Latent View Analytics opened for trading at Rs 512, marking an upside of 160 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 197 per share. Latent View Analytics' IPO was subscribed a whopping 326 times.
JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors Among Top Gainers
JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Coal India, Hindalco, Indian Oil, Divi's Labs, Power Grid and Maruti Suzuki were among the gainers.
Infosys, ICICI Bank, Shree Cement Among Top Nifty Losers
Infosys, ICICI Bank, Shree Cements, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services, Dr Reddy's Labs, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the losers.
Broader Markets Outperform Larger Peers
Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.43 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.73 per cent.