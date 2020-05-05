Sensex Cracks Nearly 700 Points From Day's High; Nifty Below 9,300

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes cracked from higher levels in afternoon trading on the back of a broad-based selling pressure led by losses in banking, financial services and FMCG shares. The Sensex dropped as much as 682 points from the day's highest level and the Nifty 50 index fell below important psychological level of 9,250. Earlier in the day, the benchmarks staged a gap up opening on the back of strong global cues.

As of 2:47 pm, the Sensex was down 0.2 per cent or 49 points at 31,667 and the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2 per cent or 18 points at 9,275.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 2.2 per cent fall.

State Bank of India was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 5 per cent to Rs 170. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Cipla were also among the losers.

On the flipside, Bharti Infratel, ONGC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and NTPC were also among the gainers.