Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note; Reliance, Vodafone Idea In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a flat note as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange amid positive trend in other Asian markets. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures rose 0.14 per cent or 23 points to 16,285.

Asian markets held on to recent gains on Thursday, despite hawkish remarks from a senior official at the Federal Reserve, that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite, and uncertainty about Chinese policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.22 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.32 per cent.

Overnight, US markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 receding 0.46 per cent from a record high. Dow slid 0.92 per cent, though the tech heavy Nasdaq eked out small gains with investors there attaching greater weight to positive data from the services sector than to negative jobs figures.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2828.57 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 411 crore.

Vodafone Idea will be in focus after its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down as the non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board with effect from August 4. Himanshu Kapania has been appointed as non-executive chairman of the board and Sushil Agarwal, a nominee of Aditya Birla Group, is the new additional director.

Reliance Industries will be on investors radar after the company said it is doubling its PET recycling capacity by setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The move is part of RIL's commitment to lead the industry on circular economy, enhance its sustainability quotient and bolster the entire polyester and polymer value chain.