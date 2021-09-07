Nifty Seen Opening On A Flat Note; VST Tiller Tractors In Focus

The Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs for seventh session in a row on Monday.

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a flat note as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures contract rose 4 points to 17,423. Meanwhile, global stocks inched higher on Tuesday to a record high for the eight straight session as investors wagered the US Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases after the soft US jobs data.

Japanese shares extended their bull run on hopes the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will compile additional economic stimulus and easily win an upcoming general election after the country's unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would quit.

Nikkei rallied as much as 1.3 per cent, moving past the psychological barrier of 30,000 for the first time since April, also helped by a reshuffle in the Nikkei.

Chinese shares were little changed in early trade while MSCI's ex-Japan Asian-Pacific index was down 0.1 per cent.

Back home, the Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs for seventh session in a row on Monday as easy liquidity conditions, hopes of quick economic recovery and robust corporate earnings continue to drive bullish sentiment for equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 589 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 547 crore.

VST Tiller Tractors will be in focus after the company informed exchanges that it has launched a range of Tractors and Power Tillers in Southern Africa.

"The company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its Tractors, Power Tillers, Power Reapers and Diesel Engines in the Southern African markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia," VST Tiller said in a press release.