Nifty Seen Opening On A Flat Note Ahead Of Weekly Expiry; TCS In Focus

sGX Nifty Futures fell 8 points to 17,525.

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a flat note as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts due later in the day. Singapore Nifty futures also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 8 points to 17,525 amid weak cues from other Asian markets. Asian shares gave up early gains to fall again on Thursday, weighed by declines in China and Hong Kong, even after a strong lead-in from Wall Street which had also pushed the dollar to the lower end of its recent range.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.45 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei, shed 0.47 per cent, after hitting 31-year high it hit on Monday.

Overnight, global shares edged higher on Wednesday on the strength of U.S. equities markets that were boosted by rising oil prices and positive economic data out of the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.82 points, or 0.68 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 37.65 points, or 0.85 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 123.77 points, or 0.82 per cent.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 233 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 168 crore.

Shares of the country's largest information technology company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), will be in focus after its market capitalization crossed $200 billion following surge in its stock price on Wednesday.

Wipro will be on investors' radar after it informed exchanges that it was awarded multi-year IT Managed Services contract by leading converged solutions provider in Malaysia.