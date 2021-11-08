Nifty Seen Opening Near 18,000; Sun TV, Divi's Labs In Focus

The 50-share National Stock Exchange benchmark index - Nifty 50 index is set top open higher AROUND 18,000 mark as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.3 per cent or 53 points to 17,993 amid mixed cues from other Asian markets.

Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as risk assets found support from the upbeat U.S. October payrolls report, but faced another test later in the week from a reading on U.S. inflation that could spook the rate horses.

The congressional passage of a long-delayed U.S. $1 trillion infrastructure bill cheered investors, though a broader social safety net plan remains elusive.

Moves were modest with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei lost early gains to dip 0.2 per cent, short of a recent five-week peak.

Chinese blue chips dithered either side of flat, stuck in a range that has held for almost four months.

Nasdaq futures were off 0.4 per cent, after 10 straight sessions of gains which left the index looking overextended. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2 per cent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.1 per cent and FTSE futures were flat.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 328 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 38 crore.