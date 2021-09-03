Nifty Seen Opening Near 17,300; Reliance Industries, IRB Infra In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by the Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures rose 21 points to 17,290. Meanwhile, Asian shares held their gains on Friday while the dollar was at a month low against major peers as traders awaited U.S. employment data with global shares at record highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was broadly flat in early trading in Asia having posted gains in eight of the last nine sessions as the benchmark edges back towards its position in mid July before Chinese regulatory crackdowns sent shares tumbling.

Overnight, record-setting world stocks moved higher on Thursday after jobless claims data suggested the US labour market was charging ahead even as new COVID-19 infections surge, while the risk of a upcoming sub-par U.S. payrolls report weighed on the dollar.

The dollar weakened on Thursday following strong labour market data, while the euro remained near a one-month high versus the greenback after European Central Bank policymakers made comments that kept inflation concerns in focus.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 348.52 crore and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 382 crore on Thursday.

Reliance Industries and Just Dial will be in focus after Reliance industries acquired controlling stake in Just Dial.

IRB Infra will be on investors' radar after it emerged as the preferred bidder for Chittoor - Thachur six laning highway hybrid annuity project in Tamil Nadu.