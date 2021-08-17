Nifty Seen Opening Marginally Lower; Lupin In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open marginally lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures fell 9 points to 16,554 amid weak trend in other Asian markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.64 per cent, Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.5 per cent and Taiwan Weighted fell 0.3 per cent.

Overnight, Investors managed to shrug off new concerns about China's economy, the coronavirus Delta variant and turmoil in Afghanistan to largely drive stocks higher while also boosting some more defensive investments.

Wall Street rebounded after early losses on Monday to see two of its three major indices close higher, with the S&P 500 posting a new record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was the only index to end the day lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.02 points, or 0.31 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, fell 1.24 points, or 0.17 per cent.

The ability to shake off new concerns about the viability of a global economic comeback and chaotic images out of Afghanistan underscored the appeal of U.S. stocks, according to analysts.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,088 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 506 crore.

Lupin will be in focus after it received approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Brivaracetam Tablets. Brivaracetam Tablets are indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients four years of age and older.