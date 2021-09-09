Nifty Seen Opening Lower; UCO Bank, TCS In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures fell 56 points to 17,326 amid weak global cues. Asian shares edged lower on Thursday as concerns about a combination of slowing global growth and potential tapering of central bank stimulus turned investors cautious.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.04 per cent while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.38 per cent.

There were losses in Australia down 1.01 per cent, Korea off 0.74 per cent, and in Hong Kong which shed 1.17 per cent, with tech names leading the declines there.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57 per cent.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 802 crore.

UCO Bank will be in focus after the Reserve Bank of India lifted UCO Bank out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) list after a gap of four years. The banking regulator found that the state-run lender was not in breach of its rules on regulatory capital, bad loans, and leverage ratio, according to a statement released by the RBI on Wednesday, September 8.

Tata Consultancy Services will be on investors radar after the company informed exchanges that it has been selected by Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, as a strategic partner in its cloud transformation journey.