Nifty Seen Opening Marginally Lower; Reliance Industries, Zomato, Coal India In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open marginally lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange amid weak cues from other Asian markets. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty futures fell 13 points to 16,259. Asian stocks started off on a weak footing on Tuesday after a largely soft performance on Wall Street and as persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus dented sentiment and triggered falls in metals and oil prices.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.4 per cent in early trading, with Korea's KOSPI index down 0.56 per cent while China's blue chip index CSI300 shed 0.33 per cent.

Overnight, US stock indexes were mostly soft, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 off 0.09 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe were 0.03 per cent lower.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 212 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 716 crore on Monday.

Reliance Industries will be in focus after its arm Reliance New Energy Solar , along with strategic investors Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, has announced an investment of $144 million in Ambri Inc, an energy storage company based in Massachusetts, USA.

Zomato, Coal India, Lupin, Power Grid, Ashoka Buildcon, Balaji Telefilms and IRB Infrastructure will also be on investors' radar as they will report June quarter earnings later in the day.