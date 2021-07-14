Nifty Seen Opening Lower; Infosys In Focus Ahead Of June Quarter Earnings

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open marginally as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange amid weak cues from other Asian markets. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 per cent or 48 points to 15,787. Meanwhile, other Asian markets were trading lower with Japan's Nikkei down 0.21 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.76 per cent, Taiwan Weighted declined 0.3 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.26 per cent.

Overnight, Bond yields jumped and global share prices slipped after posting new highs on Tuesday as the biggest hike in U.S. inflation in 13 years rattled investors who fear rising interest rates could end a stock market rally that has doubled prices from 2020 lows.

The yield on U.S. Treasury debt initially fell on news the U.S. consumer price index in June jumped 5.4 per cent year over year, the largest gain since August 2008, the Labor Department said.

But a weak Treasury auction sparked a 4.7-basis-point jump in the benchmark 10-year note to 1.41 per cent after initially falling to 1.343 per cent after the CPI data was released.

The inflation spike followed a 5.0 per cent increase in the 12 months through May, while CPI rose 0.9 per cent month over month after advancing 0.6 per cent in May, gains that unnerved investors.

Stocks on Wall Street at first took the CPI data in stride, bidding up technology stocks that typically thrive with low interest rates.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 114 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 344 crore.

Shares of the country's second largest IT company, Infosys, will be in focus ahead of its June quarter earnings later in the day.

L&T Technology Services will also be in focus ahead of earnings.

On the primary market front, Zomato's shares sale via initial public offering (IPO) will open today and close on July 16.