Nifty Seen Opening Higher; Bharti Airtel In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange, also known as the SGX Nifty Futures, rose 0.3 per cent or 53 points to 17,561 amid mixed cues from global markets. Share markets were jittery in early Asia on Wednesday as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.24 per cent, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock price index fell 1.13 per cent, as it returned from holiday and caught up with global falls the day before.

Overnight, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose more than 5 basis points to as high as 1.684 per cent while yields on 30-year Treasury bond gained 6 basis points. Two-year U.S. Treasury yields slipped having touched their highest level since March 2020 on Monday.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,477 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors bought shars worth Rs 1,412 crore.

Bharti Airtel will be in focus after the company informed exchanges that it launched its hyperscale data center park - Nxtra in Chennai. "This is Nxtra by Airtel's third large data center in Chennai. The 38 MW LEED certified facility is spread over 270,000 sq.ft. A key highlight of Airtel's new data center is that it is fully integrated with Airtel's global submarine cable network, thereby, providing an end-to-end secure connectivity solution to hyperscalers," the company said in a press release.