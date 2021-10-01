Nifty Seen Opening Below 17,500 On Weak Global Cues

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Nifty futures contracts on the Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures fell 0.93 per cent or 164 points to 17,438 amid weak global cues. Asian markets were trading lower with Japan's Nikkei falling 2 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declining 0.4 per cent and Taiwan Weighted index down 1.4 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday and the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis, following a tumultuous month and quarter wracked by concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington.

Nasdaq index fell 0.44 per cent, S&P 500 index slid 1.2 per cent and Dow Jones index declined 1.6 per cent.

Back home, the foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2.225.6 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought share worth Rs 97 crore.

Paras Defence shares will be in focus today as the company will make its stock market debut at 10:00 am today.

Maruti Suzuki will be on investors' radar after the company informed exchanges that it is expecting adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of October in Haryana and Gujarat due to shortage of semiconductors.