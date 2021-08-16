Nifty Seen Opening Below 16,500; Devyani International, ONGC In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty futures fell 40 points to 16,488 amid weak cues from other Asian markets.

Asian markets slipped on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations.

There was added uncertainty about the possible geopolitical implications of the sudden collapse of the Afghan government and what it means for political stability in the region.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 per cent, nudging back toward the lows for the year touched last month.

Chinese blue chips were hanging onto gains of 0.3 per cent, in anticipation of a more aggressive policy easing from Beijing.

Nikkei fell 1.8 per cent, though economic growth topped forecasts for the June quarter.

Global markets hit new record highs on Friday, boosted by forecast-beating corporate earnings, but the dollar and Treasury yields fell after data showed U.S. consumer confidence plummeted in early August.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 820 crore on Friday while domestic institutional investors shares worth Rs 149 crore.

Devyani International will be in focus as it will list its shares on stock exchanges at 10:00 am today. The IPO was subscribed 117 times.

ONGC will be on investors radar after its net profit in June quarter came in at Rs 4,334.75 crore compared with Rs 6,733.97 crore in the previous quarter.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises will be on traders radar after the company reported profit of Rs 501 crore against loss of Rs 226 crore in the same quarter last year.