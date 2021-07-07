Nifty Seen Opening Below 15,800 On Weak Global Cues

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower with the Nifty 50 index seen opening below its important psychological level of 15,800 as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures fell 0.47 per cent or 74 points to 15,767 amid weak cues from other Asian markets. Asian share markets stumbled on Wednesday as a bout of risk aversion boosted bonds and the dollar, while investors braced for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting which should underline a hawkish turn in US monetary policy.

Hong Kong stocks shed another 1 per cent to near six-month lows, while US-listed ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc shed more than 20 per cent in New York. Alibaba Group, Baidu Inc and JD.com all fell.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.9 per cent.

Overnight, Global stocks mostly fell Tuesday along with bond yields and crude prices, as China's latest tech crackdown and expectations of a hawkish Fed report on Wednesday waved red flags at investors. The dollar edged higher.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index withstood the stocks downdraft. After falling nearly 1 per cent by mid-day, it rallied to close up 24.32 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 14,663.64.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 543 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 521 crore.

Titan will be in focus after the company said it recorded revenue growth of 117 per cent (excluding bullion sales) in the first quarter of current financial year, with revenue contribution of approximately 50 per cent, 10 per cent and 40 per cent coming from April, May and June months respectively.

On the primary market front, Clean Science And Technology and GR Infraprojects share sales via initial public offerings (IPOs) will open later in the day.