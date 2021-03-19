Nifty Seen Opening Below 14,500; Easy Trip Planners to List Today

Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower in trade on Friday mirroring losses in other Asian markets after bond yields spiked in US. Meanwhile, the Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange was also trading lower indicating that the Nifty would open below its important psychological level of 14,500. SGX Nifty futures was down 105 points at 14,491.

Asian share markets eased on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment toward richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months.

A gauge of global stocks gained on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar slid after the Federal Reserve repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. Treasury note, whose surge has roiled markets in recent weeks, fell back after hitting its highest level since January 2020 ahead of the highly anticipated statement from the central bank.

Back home, Easy Trip Planners will make its market debut in trade later in the day. The IPO was subscribed 159 times, according to the Nation al Stock Exchange.