Nifty Seen Opening Above 18,100; Reliance Industries In Focus

The Nifty 50 index is set to open above its important psychological level of 18,100 as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 3 points to 18,134 amid positive global cues. Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.06 per cent while Australian shares were down 0.12 per cent.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.33 per cent higher in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened up 0.65 per cent.

On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq extended their run of all-time closing highs to eight straight sessions, while the blue-chip Dow notched its second consecutive record closing high.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 860.65 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,911.77 crore.

Reliance Industries will be in focus after it announced that it has exited from shale gas business in North America. Reliance Industries signed an agreement on November 8, 2021 to sell off the assets associated with its subsidiary Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP (REUHLP) in Eagleford Shale Play.

Cadila Healthcare will be in focus after it informed exchanges that it received an order from the government of India to supply 1 crore doses of ZyCoV-D at Rs 265 per dose.