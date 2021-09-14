Nifty Seen Opening Above 17,400; Vijaya Diagnostic, Ami Organics To List Today

Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares will make their stock market debut at 10:00 am today.

The National Stock Exchange's benchmark Nifty 50 index is set to open higher as indicated by the Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange. Singapore Nifty futures also known as the SGX Nifty futures rose 0.2 per cent or 33 points to 17,408 indicating a gap up opening for the markets. Meanwhile, Asia's share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus.

China's tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country's most indebted developer continued to keep investors on edge in early trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 per cent.

Overnight, the world stock markets edged higher on Monday as gains on Wall Street and European indexes pushed aside - for now - fears over inflation, regulation and higher corporate taxes.

Investors' focus now shifts to Tuesday's U.S. consumer price data, which will give a broad picture of the country's economic recovery ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

The S&P 500 closed 0.2 per cent higher, ending a five-day losing streak, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average also ending the day higher, up 0.76 per cent. The NASDAQ slipped less than 0.1 per cent.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,419 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 555 crore.

Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares will make their stock market debut at 10:00 am today. Both the IPOs were open between September 1-3.