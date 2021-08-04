Nifty Seen Opening Above 16,200; SBI, Bharti Airtel In Focus

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to stage a gap up opening as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange amid positive cues from other Asian markets. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty advanced 75 points or 0.46 per cent to 16,240. Asian shares advanced to one-week highs on Wednesday, led largely by strong US corporate earnings, although the mood remained cautious as the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus clouds the global economic outlook.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.1 per cent to the highest since July 26.

Japan's Nikkei was in the red as were Chinese shares with the blue-chip index off 0.2 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street's main stock indexes were choppy but finished higher with notable gains from Apple Inc, Eli Lilly and Robinhood Markets Inc.

Investors expect volatility to increase in August as more companies report earnings and the market hears from Federal Reserve officials in coming weeks. U.S. non-farm payroll numbers are due on Friday.

US markets ended on a positive note with Dow Jones advancing 0.8 per cent, S&P 500 closing 0.82 per cent higher and Nasdaq rising 0.5 per cent.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,116.6 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 298.54 crore.

Bharti Airtel will be in focus after it reported net profit of Rs 284 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to a net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Titan and State Bank of India will also be on investors' radar as they will report their June quarter earnings later in the day.