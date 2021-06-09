Nifty Seen Opening Above 15,750; FIIs Buy Shares Worth Rs 1,423 Crore

SGX Nifty futures contracts rose 18 points to 15,781

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. SGX Nifty futures contracts rose 18 points to 15,781, indicating that Nifty 50 index to open above its important psychological level of 15,750. Meanwhile, a global equity benchmark and two key European stock indexes touched new highs on Tuesday, while the dollar rose in anticipation of faster inflation as volatility eased to lows last seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

Yields on U.S. Treasury debt fell to their lowest in more than a month, while euro zone bond yields nudged down with markets in a wait-and-see mood ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and U.S. inflation data, both due on Thursday.

MSCI's all-country world index, a U.S.-centric benchmark for global equity markets, closed down 0.01 per cent at 716.96 after earlier scaling a fresh intraday high of 718.19.

In Europe, the pan FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.08 per cent to close at a new record high, while the STOXX 600 index rose 0.15 per cent to also set a new closing high.

Overnight, US markets ended largely on a flat note as Dow Jones declined 0.1 per cent, S&P 500 rose 0.02 per cent and Nasdaq advanced 0.31 per cent.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,423 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,627 crore on Tuesda, data from the National Stock Exchange showed.