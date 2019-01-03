NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Markets Give Up Early Gains Amid Choppy Trade

Top losers on the 50-scrip index were BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum, ONGC, Eicher Motors and IndiaBulls Housing Finance.

Market | | Updated: January 03, 2019 09:53 IST
Heavyweights HDFC Bank, HDFC contributed the most to losses on the 30-scrip benchmark index.

Domestic stock markets swung between gains and losses after starting Thursday's session on a positive note. The indices were choppy on weak global cues and heavy selling by foreign and domestic institutional investors, analysts said. The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 107.48 points to touch 35,999.66 and dropped as much as 113.12 points to 35,778.40. The Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange rose as much as 18.35 points to 10,810.85 and declined by as much as 42.5 points to 10,750.00.
Here are key things to know:
  1. At 10: 30 am, the Sensex traded at 35,947.16, up 55.64 points or 0.16 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty was at  10,805.35, up 12.85 points or 0.12 per cent.
  2. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilver and Bajaj Finance, trading between 0.64 and 1.87 per cent higher.
  3. Market turned volatile ahead of corporate earnings scheduled to begin next week, traders said, adding that heavy selling by foreign as well as domestic investors also weighed on local equities.
  4. US stock futures, on the other hand, fell on Thursday after a rare revenue warning from Apple Inc added to worries about slowing global growth, but a move by China's central bank to help struggling smaller firms lifted shares there, cushioning losses for Asian markets. MSCI's broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped in early trade but later steadied as Chinese shares climbed. Japanese markets were closed for holidays but Nikkei futures dropped 1.8 per cent.
  5. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 621.06 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 226.18 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
  6. The rupee weakened further and opened lower at 70.30 against the US dollar.
  7. Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude futures were trading lower by 1.09 per cent at USD 54.31 per barrel.
  8. The domestic equity market ended in the red on Wednesday in line with global indices on fears of a worldwide slowdown which was intensified after China reported a weak PMI manufacturing data.​ (With inputs from agencies)


