Markets Give Up Early Gains Amid Choppy Trade

Heavyweights HDFC Bank, HDFC contributed the most to losses on the 30-scrip benchmark index.

Domestic stock markets swung between gains and losses after starting Thursday's session on a positive note. The indices were choppy on weak global cues and heavy selling by foreign and domestic institutional investors, analysts said. The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 107.48 points to touch 35,999.66 and dropped as much as 113.12 points to 35,778.40. The Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange rose as much as 18.35 points to 10,810.85 and declined by as much as 42.5 points to 10,750.00.