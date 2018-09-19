Sensex Ends 170 Points Lower As Markets Extend Losses To Third Day

Stock Market on Wednesday: Consumer stocks fell over 1% as 13 out of 15 stocks fell.

The domestic stock markets ended lower on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 37,121.22, down 169.45 points or 0.45 per cent and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended at 11,234.35, with a loss of 44.55 points or 0.39 per cent. The top five Sensex losers were IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, and HDFC, which lost between 1.35 and 3.03 per cent. Consumer stocks fell over 1 per cent as 13 out of 15 stocks fell.

Twenty three out of 50 Nifty stocks declined in trade.

The BSE Midcap index closed 0.72 per cent lower while the Smallcap index was down 0.98 per cent.

Globally, the deepening tariff row between the United States and China threatens to disrupt supply chains and undermine the world economy. But markets appear to have taken cheer from China's move to levy only 10 per cent duty on $60 billion of US imports, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

MSCI's index of global equities rose 0.2 per cent to a two-week high while emerging stocks too firmed for a second day, led by a one percent jump in Shanghai markets.

European share markets followed Asian counterparts higher.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 294 points lower at 37,290 and the Nifty50 settled at 11,278.

According to provisional data on the NSE, foreign portfolio investors sold net equities of Rs 1,143.73 crore and domestic institutional investors purchased net shares of Rs 264.66 crore. (With agencies inputs)