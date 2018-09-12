Sensex Up 85 Points, Nifty Above 11,300

The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 37,546.42 and the broader Nifty50 index of the NSE at 11,340.10.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green on Wednesday ahead of key macroeconomic data scheduled to be released later in the day. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 37,546.42 and the broader Nifty50 index of the NSE at 11,340.10. In the first few minutes of the trade, the 30-share Sensex traded at 37,499.11, up 85.98 points or 0.23 per cent and the 50-share Nifty was at 11,302.40, with a gain of 14.90 points or 0.23 per cent.

The top Sensex gainers were Coal India, PowerGrid Corporation, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, Wipro, and Adani Ports, which gained between 0.90 per cent and 1.50 per cent.