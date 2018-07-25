Sensex Opens At Fresh Record High; Vedanta, HeroMoto Lead Gains

The S&P BSE Sensex opened on Wednesday at a fresh record high of 36,928.06.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened on Wednesday at a fresh record high of 36,928.06 while the Nifty50 started the session at 11,148.40. In the first few minutes of the trade, the Sensex traded at 36,871.94, up 46.84 points or 0.13 per cent. The Nifty50 was at 11,141.70, with a gain of 7.40 points or 0.07. The top gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Vedanta, HeroMoto Corp, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel which gained between 1.31-2.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty closed at record closing highs. Foreign portfolio investors bought shares of a net value of Rs 104.34 crore and domestic institutional investors net purchased equities worth Rs 513.78, according to provisional data from NSE.

Asian stocks were higher, supported by strong Wall Street earnings and hopes China's government spending would boost growth but trade tensions remain in focus ahead of a meeting between the US and European Commission presidents, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was little changed after brushing a one-month high. South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.15 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since February 1 as Alphabet's blowout results bolstered expectations of a robust earnings season.