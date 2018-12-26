NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Sheds Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 10,600: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Wednesday: Heavyweights Reliance, TCS and Infosys contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

Market | | Updated: December 26, 2018 09:49 IST
Sensex Sheds Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 10,600: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Wednesday: Forty four out of the 50 Nifty stocks traded with losses.

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a negative note amid weakness across Asian peers.The S&P BSE Sensex plunged as much as 410.29 points to touch 35,059.86 in morning, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange slipped by 122.2 points to 10,541.30. Forty four out of the 50 Nifty stocks traded with losses. Top laggards on the index were Hindustan Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, TCS and Tata Motors, trading between 3.46 per cent and 2.00 per cent lower. Al the sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the negative terrain.
  1. Heavyweights Reliance, TCS and Infosys contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.
  2. At 9:56 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,064.83, down 405.32 points or 1.14 per cent, and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,551.90, down 111.60 points or 1.05 per cent from the previous close.
  3. Investors turned jittery over political uncertainty in the US and fears of a global economic slowdown amid heavy selloff by foreign investors.
  4. "Global stock markets ruled into the year-end with weakness amid US political uncertainty. We are expecting Indian market to remain under pressure due to global dynamics," said Ritesh Ashar, Chief Strategy Officer, KIFS Trade Capital. 
  5.  US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out an end to the partial government shutdown till the Congress approve funds for building a wall along the Mexican border to prevent entry of illegal immigrants,
  6. Global investors also took cues from Wall Street stocks which plunged for a fourth straight session on Monday amid rising doubts over the US economy after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's efforts to reassure investors fell flat. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.15 per cent.    
  7. The rupee, meanwhile, gained against the US dollar, and was trading at 69.82 a dollar, up 0.46 per cent from its previous close.    
  8. On the other hand, stocks of aviation and oil marketing companies rose as crude prices fell. Spicejet and Jet Airways rose up to 2 per cent on the BSE, while IOC and BPCL gained up to 1 per cent on the BSE. 
  9. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 0.43 per cent at $50.55 per barrel.
  10. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 577.10 crore Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 186.14 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed. (With inputs from agencies)


