Sensex Sheds Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 10,600: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a negative note amid weakness across Asian peers.The S&P BSE Sensex plunged as much as 410.29 points to touch 35,059.86 in morning, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange slipped by 122.2 points to 10,541.30. Forty four out of the 50 Nifty stocks traded with losses. Top laggards on the index were Hindustan Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, TCS and Tata Motors, trading between 3.46 per cent and 2.00 per cent lower. Al the sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the negative terrain.