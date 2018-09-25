Sensex Down Over 50 Points, Nifty Below 10,950

Stock Market on Tuesday: MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.2%.

The domestic equity market quickly slipped into the red after a flat start on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,350.25 and the Nifty50 at 10,969.95. In the first few minutes of trading, the Sensex traded at 36,249.49, down 55.53 points or 0.15 per cent and the Nifty50 was at 10,943.35, 24.05 points or 0.22 per cent lower. Except pharma, all the sectoral indices traded in the red, led by losses in banking, financial services and auto stocks.

Meanwhile, Asia stocks struggled as a fresh round of US-China tariffs and a surge in oil prices to near four-year highs added to worries about risks to global growth, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.2 per cent. But Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and edged up nearly 0.2 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday that it would buy Rs 10,000 crore ($1.38 billion) of government bonds in an open market operation, amid efforts by authorities to reassure investors over a brewing debt crisis in the non-banking financial sector (NBFC).

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors sold net equities of Rs 523.94 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased net shares of Rs 1,527.67 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. The Sensex had closed at 36,841.60 after falling 536.58 points and the Nifty at 10,967.40, down 175.70 points. (With agencies inputs)