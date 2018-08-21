Sensex Above 38,300, Nifty Tops 11,570; ITC, Bajaj Auto Top Gainers

Stock Market on Tuesday: Japan's Nikkei fell 0.1 per cent.

The domestic equity benchmarks hit fresh highs in opening trade on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 38,360.32 and the NSE Nifty50 at 11,576.20. At 9:18 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 38,325.75, up 47 points or 0.12 per cent and the Nifty50 at 11,575.90, with a gain of 24.15 points or 0.21 per cent. Forty-two out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains. ITC, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Coal India and Adani Ports were the top Sensex gainers.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose, supported by hopes Beijing and Washington would dial back trade hostilities, though comments from the US President about the yuan and Federal Reserve policy capped gains and weighed on the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6 per cent.

Advertisement

Australian stocks lost 0.9 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.1 per cent.

On Monday, markets closed at all-time highs. Sensex gained 330 points to close at a record 38,278, and the Nifty settled 81 points higher at 11,551. (With Reuters inputs)