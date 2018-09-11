Sensex Trades Flat, Nifty Below 11,450; ITC Top Loser

Stock Market on Tuesday: The S&P BSE Sensex started at 38,017.49 and the NSE's Nifty50 at 11,570.25.

The domestic stock markets erased gains after opening in the green on Tuesday. At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 38,024.17, up 102 points or 0.27 per cent and the NSE's Nifty50 was at 11,468.40, with a gain of 30.30 points or 0.26 per cent. However, the equity benchmarks soon turned negative. At 9:31 am, the 30-share Sensex traded flat at 37,923, up 0.83 points and the Nifty50 was in the red at 11,435.20, down 2.90 points or 0.03 per cent.

The top five Sensex laggards were ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which lost between 0.47 per cent and 1.89 per cent.

"The Sino-US Trade war concern and the depreciating rupee are major concerns for the market and have been main reasons for the correction Indian market for past few days. Investors are advised to remain cautious as volatility may prevail in the market," said Ritesh Ashar, Chief Strategy Officer, KIFS Trade Capital.

Meanwhile, the top five Sensex gainers were Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys, Adani Ports, and State Bank of India, which gained between 0.89 per cent and 1.50 per cent.