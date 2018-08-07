NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Markets Recede From Record Highs; Metals Lead Gains: 10 Points

Share Market on Tuesday: Vedanta, Axis Bank, Coal India, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers.

Market | | Updated: August 07, 2018 09:59 IST
The domestic equity benchmarks continued their marathon run in opening trade on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 37,849.21 while the Nifty50 at 11,423.15. The intraday high registered by the Sensex so far is 37,876.87 while that by the Nifty is 11,428.95. However, soon after the benchmarks receded from opening highs. At 9:42 am, the Sensex was trading merely 9.65 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 37,701.54 while the Nifty50 was below the crucial 11,400 mark at 11,391.15, with a gain of 4.05 points or 0.04 per cent.
Here are 10 things to know about Tuesday's trading session:
  1. Vedanta (up 2.28 per cent), Axis Bank (up 1.40 per cent), Coal India (up 1.27 per cent), Asian Paints, (up 1.25 per cent), and Tata Steel (up 1.05 per cent) were the top Sensex gainers.
  2. Hindalco (up 2.29 per cent), Vedanta (up 1.81 per cent), Asian Paints (up 1.73 per cent), Coal India (up 1.71 per cent), and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.59 per cent) were the top Nifty gainers.
  3. Twenty eight out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.
  4. Gains were led by metal stocks which advanced 1.51 per cent on the National Stock Exchange or NSE.
  5. Banking and pharma stocks, however, traded with losses as the Nifty Bank lost 0.04 per cent while the Nifty Pharma index traded 0.16 per cent lower.
  6. The BSE Midcap index advanced 0.18 per cent while the Smallcap index was up 0.10 per cent.  
  7. Meanwhile, Asian stocks wobbled as simmering worries over the US-China trade conflict offset positive leads from earnings-led gains on Wall Street, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
  8. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose over 0.6 per cent in early trade following a four-day losing run. It was last up 0.1 per cent. Australian stocks dipped 0.25 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.25 per cent.
  9. In overnight trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.6 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 25,502.18, the S&P 500 gained 10.05 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 2,850.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.66 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 7,859.68.
  10. On Monday, foreign portfolio investors or FPIs bought equities worth net Rs 248.7 crore and domestic institutional investors purchased shares of net value of Rs 218.64 crore, showed provisional data from the NSE. In the last session, both Sensex and Nifty ended at record highs of 37,691 and 11,387 respectively. (With Reuters inputs)


