Markets Recede From Record Highs; Metals Lead Gains: 10 Points

Stock Market on Tuesday: Gains were led by metal stocks which advanced 1.51% on the NSE.

The domestic equity benchmarks continued their marathon run in opening trade on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 37,849.21 while the Nifty50 at 11,423.15. The intraday high registered by the Sensex so far is 37,876.87 while that by the Nifty is 11,428.95. However, soon after the benchmarks receded from opening highs. At 9:42 am, the Sensex was trading merely 9.65 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 37,701.54 while the Nifty50 was below the crucial 11,400 mark at 11,391.15, with a gain of 4.05 points or 0.04 per cent.