NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Drops Over 300 Points, Nifty Below 10,150: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Thursday: Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Infosys,Wipro, ICICI Bank, Vedanta and Adani Ports.

Market | | Updated: October 25, 2018 10:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Drops Over 300 Points, Nifty Below 10,150: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Thursday:Twenty nine out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red.

The domestic stock markets opened Thursday's session on a lower note ahead of derivatives expiry amid a global sell-off. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex plunged over 300 points to dip below the 34,000-mark.The wider Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) cracked below the 10,150-mark in the early trade. All the sectoral indices, led by realty, metal, capital goods and bank, were trading in the negative terrain with losses up to 1.85 per cent. At the time of writing this report, the Sensex had touched day's low at 33683.38.
Here are 10 things to know about stock market's on Thursday:
  1. At 10:00 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded at 33,706.36, down 327.60 points or 0.96 per cent. The  broader NSE Nifty was at 10,128.15, down 96.60 points or 0.94 per cent. 
  2. In the forex market, the rupee weakened by 19 paise to 73.35 against the US dollar due to increased demand for the US currency from importers.
  3. Investors were cautious ahead of the last session of October month expiry in the derivatives segment. 
  4. Twenty nine out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red in early trade.
  5. Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel (-3.98 per cent), Infosys (-1.91 per cent), Wipro (-1.60 per cent), ICICI Bank (-1.59 per cent), Vedanta (-1.58 per cent) and Adani Ports (-1.48 per cent).
  6. Sensex heavyweights Reliance, HDFC and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the losses. 
  7. Top laggards on the 50-scrip index Nifty were IndiaBulls Housing Finance (-4.90 per cent), Bharti Airtel (-3.59 per cent), UPL (-2.52 per cent), Eicher Motors (-2.15 per cent) and Vedanta (-2.03 per cent).
  8. Globally, asian shares dived on Thursday as hundreds of billions of dollars haemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year.
  9. Oil prices slipped amid concerns over global growth. Brent crude fell 69 cents to $75.48 a barrel, while US crude dropped 54 cents to $66.28.
  10. On Wednesday, stock markets closed in the green. The Sensex rose 186 points to regain the 34,000 mark, which it had lost for the first time in past six months the previous day. NSE benchmark index Nifty settled 77 points higher at 10,224. (With inputs from agencies)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

share marketsStock Markets today

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveCBI ChiefAlok NathNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top