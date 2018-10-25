Sensex Drops Over 300 Points, Nifty Below 10,150: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Thursday:Twenty nine out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red.

The domestic stock markets opened Thursday's session on a lower note ahead of derivatives expiry amid a global sell-off. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex plunged over 300 points to dip below the 34,000-mark.The wider Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) cracked below the 10,150-mark in the early trade. All the sectoral indices, led by realty, metal, capital goods and bank, were trading in the negative terrain with losses up to 1.85 per cent. At the time of writing this report, the Sensex had touched day's low at 33683.38.